One Covid death reported

There was no update on the Carlow Covid-19 figure this weekend.

Updated county figures are typically published shortly after the daily national announcement each evening.

However, this has not been done over the last two days. The current county figure is 175 confirmed cases.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one person with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

There have now been a total of 1,735 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 27 June, the HPSC has been notified of 3 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There are now a total of 25,439 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.