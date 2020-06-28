Retro-style raincoats that create a splash

Stylist and Nationalist columnist Edel Jackson takes a look at your fashion dilemmas

Dear Style Counsel,

I have been caught out in the rain so many times this week. I hate carrying an umbrella and would love a nice rainproof jacket that wouldn’t make me feel like hiding away. I’m 18 years old.

Raincoats are having a big moment right now due to Covid restrictions and the likelihood that we will be meeting our friends out of doors. The 1990s retro-style raincoats are especially popular and I can guarantee that you won’t want to hide away when you’re wearing one.

Emily Ratajkowski looks so age-appropriate and on trend in this oversized North Face rain jacket over a cropped top, trackie bottoms and trainers. And what about Gigi Hadid in athleisure, vinyl jacket and high heels? She looks dry and comfortable but also extremely edgy.

I love this street-style image of the girl wearing the oversized Columbia jacket with jeans and trainers. Vetement’s rain coat smock was seen on all the cool girls at the shows for SS20, when practical is cool.

I’ve chosen some great raincoats from Hunter, Barbour x Alexa Chung, North Face, Columbia, Fila, V by Very.co.uk and Penneys x Prince. Even if it’s not raining, we can throw these lightweight jackets in a ball in our bag, ready to pull out whenever we need them.

Let’s hope we don’t need them all summer, but it will be great to look so good when we do!