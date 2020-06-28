Tap and go mooted for parking charges

By Suzanne Pender

PARKING in Carlow town may be moved to a cashless service, council officials have suggested.

At last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, members were discussing the parking by-laws, with director of services Padraig O’Gorman stating that a number of issues were currently under consideration.

These included moving to a cashless payment service, a reduction in the current three bands of residential parking to a possible a single charge and the particular streets where parking by-laws are in place.

“We expect to have the draft by-laws for public view in September and then move on to public consultation,” stated Mr O’Gorman.