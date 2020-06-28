Trade scheme between Carlow and Netherlands wins award

A ground breaking trade initiative between Carlow and the Netherlands received a national award last week.

County Carlow Chamber awarded the title of ‘Local Authority Collaboration’ for their project, ‘Chamber Trade Connections Export to Netherlands Programme’ at the Chambers Ireland annual Chamber Awards on Friday. The awards seek to recognise the outstanding work of Chambers throughout the country putting the local businesses that they represent at the heart of their communities.

The Carlow project saw deputations from the Dutch embassy and other countries visit local companies and the hosting of a reception to further discuss trade opportunities.

It also resulted in a trade mission to the Netherlands late last year. While it is too early to judge, participating companies indicated they had identified potential opportunities of €1m in sales through connections made on the trip.

Brian O’Farrell, CEO of County Carlow Chamber spoke of their delight at being presented the award for Local Authority Collaboration.

“It is an honour to receive the recognition for this programme, which focused on helping Carlow companies develop opportunities in the Netherlands. A special thanks to Kieran Comerford of the Carlow Local Enterprise Office, Carlow County Council and the companies who took part in the programme who helped to make the programme the success that it is. A special thanks also to the team at the Embassy of the Netherlands in Ireland, lead by Ambassador Adriaan Palm who supported us throughout the programme.”

Siobhan Kinsella, President of Chambers Ireland, said: “It is brilliant that we have this opportunity to celebrate the winners of this year’s Chamber Awards. I am delighted to be able to congratulate County Carlow Chamber today for winning the award of ‘Local Authority Collaboration’.

“These Awards share a perspective on the work and active engagement that each Chamber puts in with their local communities, amidst ongoing challenges and highlights the standards of excellence the Chamber network establishes as a whole in supporting local business nationwide.”

Congratulating County Carlow Chamber, Colm Blake, Head of Insurance Marketing at Zurich Ireland, the awards sponsor, commented: “These awards showcase the important work the Chamber network is doing to support businesses of all sizes and sectors across the country. They celebrate the innovation, ingenuity and resilience shown by Chambers and their members, attributes needed in business more than ever.”