Victim of Belfast shooting named as PSNI appeal for information

Police in Northern Ireland have named the victim of a shooting in Belfast as 28-year-old Warren Crossan.

Officers believe two masked men “chased the victim from the junction of Rodney Parade and St James’s Road along Rodney Parade and St Katharine’s Road whist firing a number of shots fatally wounding him.”

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said: “This was a callous and reckless killing. To bring firearms onto a residential street in broad daylight simply beggars belief.

“The gunmen did not give any thought to the risk posed to local people in this community when they ran through the streets firing shots, at least one of which struck a vehicle owned by a resident.

“It is too early to speculate on the motive for this callous murder and, over coming days, I will be working to piece together all the information and evidence.”

The PSNI have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

DCI McCartney added: “We are also interested in Warren’s movement prior to the shooting. We know he left his home in the Crumlin area shorty before 11am in a dark metallic blue Skoda Octavia.

“He was next observed parking the vehicle at the family home in Rodney Parade at approximately 12.40pm. We are keen to hear from anyone who saw Warren during this time.

“Any information you can provide no matter how trivial it may seem, could be important and could help us solve the murder.

“I am aware the area was busy with pedestrians and motorists so I am asking anyone who may have captured any footage of the incident to please bring that to us.”