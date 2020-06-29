Gardaí seize 500k in cash in raids in Cavan and Dublin

Monday, June 29, 2020

A man has been arrested after €500,000 in cash was seized by gardaí from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau on Sunday.

The man, 38, is currently being detained at Navan Garda Station.

He was arrested after gardaí undertook an intelligence-led operation involving the targeting of members of an organised crime group who are suspected to be involved in large scale trafficking of controlled drugs and associated money laundering, according to a garda spokesperson.

In the course of operational activity undertaken in Co Cavan and the northside of Dublin city, a total of five premises were searched, they added, resulting in a quantity of cash, estimated to be at least €500,000, being seized.

“This operation demonstrates the continued determination of An Garda Síochána to target organised crime through stopping the flow of money suspected to be proceeds of crime and which provides the motivation for organised crime groups to trade in drugs,” said Assistant Commissioner, Organised and Serious Crime John O’Driscoll.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

White paper on replacing direct provision to be drafted by end of 2020

Monday, 29/06/20 - 3:10pm

Green Party’s Hazel Chu to be elected Lord Mayor of Dublin tonight

Monday, 29/06/20 - 1:45pm

Gardens, broadband and home offices priorities as demand for house sales surges

Monday, 29/06/20 - 12:45pm