By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are investigating a burglary in which a distinctive gold chain was stolen from a house in Kildavin.

The gold chain, which features a map of Ireland on it, was among various pieces of jewellery that were stolen on Tuesday 23 June in Ballyshancarragh, Kildavin.

“The gold chain with the map of Ireland is very identifiable so we’re asking people to keep an eye out for it,” said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí in Tullow are investigating, so contact them on 059 9151222.