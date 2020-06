Gardaí are questioning a man in his 20s in connection with a shooting in north Dublin.

A house at Shangan Park in Ballymun was fired at, at around 2.30pm yesterday afternoon.

It left a woman in her 50s with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, gardaí say.

The man was arrested and is being held at Ballymun Garda Station.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Ballymun on 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111,” a garda spokesperson said.