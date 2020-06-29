New cabinet to meet for the first time today

Cabinet Ministers are meeting this afternoon in their new roles.

After a new government was appointed over the weekend they will be updated on the state of play of Covid-19.

While the state of the economy and the cost of the wage supports will be discussed.

The new Seanad will also meet for the first time this afternoon.

The new Cabinet in full:

Micheál Martin, Taoiseach

Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and Minister for Jobs

Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance

Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure

Simon Coveney, Minister for Foreign Affairs

Éamon Ryan, Minister for Transport, Communication Networks and Climate Change

Helen McEntee, Minister for Justice

Catherine Martin, Minister for Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism and Sport

Barry Cowen, Minister for Agriculture

Heather Humphreys, Minister for Social Protection and Rural Affairs

Roderic O’Gorman, Minister for Equality, Children, Integration and Disability

Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Housing

Simon Harris, Higher Education, Innovation and Science

Stephen Donnelly, Minister For Health

Norma Foley, Minister for Education

Super Junior Minister: Dara Calleary, Chief Whip

Super Junior Minister: Senator Pippa Hackett, Agriculture with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity