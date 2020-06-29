New cabinet to meet for the first time today

Cabinet Ministers are meeting this afternoon in their new roles.
After a new government was appointed over the weekend they will be updated on the state of play of Covid-19.
While the state of the economy and the cost of the wage supports will be discussed.
The new Seanad will also meet for the first time this afternoon.
The new Cabinet in full:
Micheál Martin, Taoiseach
Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and Minister for Jobs
Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance
Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure
Simon Coveney, Minister for Foreign Affairs
Éamon Ryan, Minister for Transport, Communication Networks and Climate Change
Helen McEntee, Minister for Justice
Catherine Martin, Minister for Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism and Sport
Barry Cowen, Minister for Agriculture
Heather Humphreys, Minister for Social Protection and Rural Affairs
Roderic O’Gorman, Minister for Equality, Children, Integration and Disability
Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Housing
Simon Harris, Higher Education, Innovation and Science
Stephen Donnelly, Minister For Health
Norma Foley, Minister for Education
Super Junior Minister: Dara Calleary, Chief Whip
Super Junior Minister: Senator Pippa Hackett, Agriculture with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity