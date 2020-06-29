Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Tammy Ryan (née Warner), The Paddocks, Brownshill Road, Carlow town who lost her battle after a brief illness on 27 June (peacefully) at University Hospital, Waterford aged 32 years. Dearly loved wife of Eoin and much-loved mammy of Tadhg, Tara and Luke. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, children, parents Kevin and Paula, brothers Wayne and Karl, sisters Jacinta, Lana and Seana, mother-in-law Anne and her partner Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning for family and close friends with a maximum of 50 allowed at 11am in The Church of the Holy Family Askea, Carlow followed by cremation. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam on Wednesday – www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

The death has occurred of Adam Lyons, Ballymartin, Borris, Carlow at Temple Street Children’s Hospital. Sadly missed by his heart-broken parents Eddie and Heather, brother Finn and sister Ava, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.