What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 10 planning applications in the last week.
Applications Received
BALLINKILLEN
Ballinkillen Hurling Club wishes to construct walking track lighting at Ballinkillen
CARLOW
Jonathan Flood to retain an extension to the side of existing dwelling at Staplestown, Carlow
Patrick Kehoe wishes to construct a single storey porch extension at O’Hanrahan’s Avenue, Carlow
FENAGH
John Hughes & Julieanne Kirwan wishes to construct a two-storey dwelling at Ballybrommell, Fenagh
GARRYHILL
Mark Donohue wishes to construct new 900 sq. m light industrial storage unit and retain concrete water storage tanks at Milltown, Garryhill
KILDAVIN
Tom & Elaine Doyle to construct a part single storey, part two storey detached dwelling with attached domestic garage at Craan, Kildavin
KILTEGAN
Nigel & Carol Byrne wish to make alterations and additions to an existing bungalow consisting of a single storey extension Tynock, Kiltegan
LEIGHLINBRIDGE
Agnieszka & Artur Borowiec wish to alter boundary at St Lazerian’s Street
Leighlinbridge
MYSHALL
James Murphy to construct milking parlour and extension to existing shed at Ballykeenan, Myshall
TULLOW
Walsh Quarries Ltd wishes to provide for materials recovery and transfer facility consisting of a sorting building at Ardristan, Tullow