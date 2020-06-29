What’s planned for your area

Sunday, June 28, 2020

Carlow County Council received 10 planning applications in the last week.

 

Applications Received

 

BALLINKILLEN

Ballinkillen Hurling Club wishes to construct walking track lighting at Ballinkillen

 

CARLOW

Jonathan Flood to retain an extension to the side of existing dwelling at Staplestown, Carlow

Patrick Kehoe wishes to construct a single storey porch extension at O’Hanrahan’s Avenue, Carlow

 

FENAGH

John Hughes & Julieanne Kirwan wishes to construct a two-storey dwelling at Ballybrommell, Fenagh

 

GARRYHILL

Mark Donohue wishes to construct new 900 sq. m light industrial storage unit and retain concrete water storage tanks at Milltown, Garryhill

 

KILDAVIN

Tom & Elaine Doyle   to construct a part single storey, part two storey detached dwelling with attached domestic garage at Craan, Kildavin

 

KILTEGAN

Nigel & Carol Byrne wish to make alterations and additions to an existing bungalow consisting of a single storey extension Tynock, Kiltegan

 

LEIGHLINBRIDGE

Agnieszka & Artur Borowiec wish to alter boundary at St Lazerian’s Street

Leighlinbridge

 

MYSHALL

James Murphy to construct milking parlour and extension to existing shed at Ballykeenan, Myshall

 

TULLOW

Walsh Quarries Ltd wishes to provide for materials recovery and transfer facility consisting of a sorting building at Ardristan, Tullow

Filed under:

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

There can be no half-measures when publicans call time

Monday, 29/06/20 - 10:17am

One Covid death reported

Sunday, 28/06/20 - 8:35pm

Tap and go mooted for parking charges

Sunday, 28/06/20 - 6:00pm

Similar Articles

Student accomodation for Carlow town receives green light

Saturday, 27/06/20 - 12:06pm

Work on Barrow Blueway to start in July

Thursday, 25/06/20 - 4:59pm

Kildavin eyesore to be cleared

Monday, 22/06/20 - 6:21pm