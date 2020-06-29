What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 10 planning applications in the last week.

Applications Received

BALLINKILLEN

Ballinkillen Hurling Club wishes to construct walking track lighting at Ballinkillen

CARLOW

Jonathan Flood to retain an extension to the side of existing dwelling at Staplestown, Carlow

Patrick Kehoe wishes to construct a single storey porch extension at O’Hanrahan’s Avenue, Carlow

FENAGH

John Hughes & Julieanne Kirwan wishes to construct a two-storey dwelling at Ballybrommell, Fenagh

GARRYHILL

Mark Donohue wishes to construct new 900 sq. m light industrial storage unit and retain concrete water storage tanks at Milltown, Garryhill

KILDAVIN

Tom & Elaine Doyle to construct a part single storey, part two storey detached dwelling with attached domestic garage at Craan, Kildavin

KILTEGAN

Nigel & Carol Byrne wish to make alterations and additions to an existing bungalow consisting of a single storey extension Tynock, Kiltegan

LEIGHLINBRIDGE

Agnieszka & Artur Borowiec wish to alter boundary at St Lazerian’s Street

Leighlinbridge

MYSHALL

James Murphy to construct milking parlour and extension to existing shed at Ballykeenan, Myshall

TULLOW

Walsh Quarries Ltd wishes to provide for materials recovery and transfer facility consisting of a sorting building at Ardristan, Tullow