White paper on replacing direct provision to be drafted by end of 2020

A white paper on replacing direct provision will be drafted by the end of the year, according to the Minister for Equality.

The Cabinet is meeting this afternoon to discuss Covid-19 and the multi-billion euro stimulus package planned for the economy.

Ministers have been meeting their Department officials this morning as work begins after their appointments on Saturday.

On the way into the Cabinet meeting, Roderic O’Gorman said there will be progress on figuring out how to replace direct provision.

He said: “Within the programme for government, the approach to this is drafting a white paper which will be drafted by the end of this year.

“The report of the Day Commission will feed into that and will influence that white paper.”

The Day Commission, headed by Dr Catherine Day, will advise on the development of a long-term approach to direct provision.

Set up by the previous government, an early briefing note said that direct provision requires root and branch reform.

Mr O’Gorman added that what the white paper will do “is give us the vision of what the new system for accommodating people who are in the international process here in Ireland will look like, but will also show us how we move to that particular model.”