‘A lot of questions to be asked’: Calls made for social housing options for older people

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

A NUIG Professor says alternative housing and home care options can bring its own problems.

The government is being called on to draw up a housing plan for older people.

The Irish Council for Social Housing is urging the new Housing Minister to take “decisive action” on the issue following Covid-19.

The organisation, which is holding its AGM today, is proposing a number of measures including a major social housing build following the crisis.

But Professor Gerard Quinn of NUIG says alternative housing and home care options can bring its own problems. 

Professor Quinn says: “It generates other problems in terms of precarious employment . They might in fact bring in care workers from the developing South so to speak with not necessarily as good terms and conditions as workers would normally have in our own countries. 

“The fact that they do it is great but the way they do it leaves a lot of questions to be asked.”

