Book a session in the library

AFTER months of lockdown, Carlow County Library on Tullow Street, Carlow flung open its doors to the public yesterday (Monday).

The doors may be open but it’s under a ‘new normal’ that the services will be offered. Whereas before, people could just walk in off the street and use the library’s many services, now book lovers have to ‘book a browse’ before they can enter the building. Once punters have booked a slot in the library, they are free to browse the 50,000 titles for up to 30 minutes while they choose what they’d like to borrow.

In line with Covid-19 regulations, numbers will be limited and family groups of up to four people can browse and borrow items. Available initially in the central library in Carlow, this initiative will be rolled out in the Tullow and Bagenalstown branches over the coming weeks.

“We’re delighted with this further step towards the full reintroduction of library services,” said county librarian John Shortall. “We know we are presenting a service to the public which has fully considered their safety in line with the national guidelines and for our team members who will operate the service.”

The service will operate in tandem with the ‘call and collect’ model, which has seen more than 200 library members bring books home since early June.

To book your appointment at Carlow Library, call 059 9129701 and have your library card to hand. For the moment, only the lending services are available, where up to 12 items per person can be borrowed. Items may be returned at any time through the book-drop facility at the side entrance of the library.

John and the team of librarians and staff members have also asked people to be mindful of the Covid-19 regulations and to stay away from the facility if they are self-isolating or have any doubts about their health.