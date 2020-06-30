Cabinet regional imbalance draws criticism for Micheál Martin

Micheál Martin’s Cabinet selections have come under scrutiny.

The Taoiseach’s Cabinet selection has drawn criticism from within his own party and he is under pressure to address a regional imbalance.

Micheál Martin is to make a final decision on his Junior Ministers tomorrow.

Ministerial appointments over the weekend were somewhat overshadowed by disappointment of the lack of senior representation for the western half of the country.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin signaled after the first cabinet meeting that this would be addressed when junior ministers are announced tomorrow.

The “snub” of Dara Calleary also overshadowed the cabinet unveiling, with Deputy Calleary admitting he was angry and disappointed to miss out on a role as Minister for Government Chief Whip.

The Mayo TD was a shock omission from the ministerial ranks of Michéal Martin’s government on Saturday, though he will sit at Cabinet as Chief Whip and junior minister at the Department of the Taoiseach.

The Irish Independent reports that Fianna Fail councillors in Mayo last night held an emergency meeting to discuss Deputy’s Calleary’s appointment and agreed to raise their concern directly with the Taoiseach.

They intend to write to Micheál Martin to complain about the lack of ministerial representation from the west.