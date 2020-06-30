Dredging the Barrow

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

The Barrow in Bagenalstown

 

By Elizabeth Lee

 

Cllr Arthur McDonald has called up the council to look into getting Waterways Ireland to dredge the river Barrow so that it’ll be suitable for a cruise boat to sail on.

The newly-elected cathaoirleach of Muinebheag District Council expressed concern at a recent council meeting about silt and mud clogging up a stretch of the river between Bagenalstown and Leighlinbridge. He made the remarks because there are plans to sail a 16-passenger cruise boat between the two towns.

The boat, which costs about €100,000 according to cllr McDonald, is almost completed after it was commissioned by Carlow County Council and built in County Cork.

Jerry Crowley, senior engineer, said that dredging the river would be up to Waterways Ireland and that he would look into it.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Recent Deaths In Carlow

Tuesday, 30/06/20 - 6:04pm

Publican says he’ll have to shut up shop if punters flout rules

Tuesday, 30/06/20 - 6:00pm

Hair dos and pints in big demand as businesses awake from long sleep

Tuesday, 30/06/20 - 5:00pm