Five puppies stolen

Stock pic

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí are warning dog owners to have them chipped and to keep them secure after five puppies were stolen from a house in Carlow.

The little terrier puppies were just five weeks’ old when they were stolen in a deliberate break-in at a house in Mortarstown, Carlow on Thursday 25 June.

The home-owner was disturbed by a noise in his yard at about 1.10am and when he went to investigate, he saw two men leaving at speed in a car. Five pups, four black and one brown, were stolen. The owner is very concerned for their welfare and gardaí have warned that the thefts of dogs is on the rise.

“This is a nationwide incident now so please make sure that your dogs are chipped. If they are taken, then we can identify the owners. Be security conscious around your dogs, too,” a garda spokesperson told ***The Nationalist***.