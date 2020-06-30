Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Esther Lynn (née Piggott), Suirview, Grannagh, Kilmacow, Kilkenny and formerly Tullow, Carlow. Esther passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family. Pre-deceased by her late husband Ambrose and her late sisters Ina and Maureen. Much loved mother of Catriona, Padraig and William. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace. In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Esther’s remains will arrive at St Senan’s Church, Kilmacow on Thursday for private funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. The family wish to extend their gratitude to Dr Helen Connolly, Tycor, The Waterford Homecare Team, Bridie Coyne and staff of Clannad Cate.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Devlin, Rochford Manor, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly Bray, Wicklow who passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 30 June under the loving care of the doctors and nurses of St Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, Co. Kildare. Beloved husband of Teresa, much loved father of Tracey, Jason, Lisa, Carole and the late Karen, adored grandfather of Danielle, Evie and Daragh and cherished brother of Jimmy, Teresa and the late Joe, Gerry and Susie. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, sons-in-law Owen and James, Tracey’s partner John, Jason’s partner Raquel, brother, sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, Danielle’s partner Rory, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. Patrick’s funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen online streaming service on Thursday at 11.30am – www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/web-cam/. Burial will take place in Dean’s Grange Cemetery, Dublin at approximately 1.45pm.