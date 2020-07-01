Borris mourns the tragic death of ten-year-old Adam

By Suzanne Pender

THE WORLD has lost an amazing person, a creative, funny, adventurous ten-year-old … a boy who courageously was never afraid to be himself. Just some of the many memories shared of Borris schoolboy Adam Lyons at his funeral prayer service yesterday (Monday) at the Sacred Heart Church, Borris.

Adam was cycling with some friends close to his home at Ballymartin, Borris last Thursday when he was struck by a jeep at approximately 1.30pm. Adam received assistance at the scene before being quickly airlifted to Temple Street Children’s Hospital. Yet despite the valiant efforts of all, Adam sadly lost his life later that evening.

Son of Eddie and Heather Lyons and brother to Ava and Finn, Adam’s tragic death has left the tight-knit community of Borris heartbroken.

“We are devastated, totally devastated,” reflected Fr Rory Nolan, PP, Borris. “I know everyone at the school is heartbroken. He was such a loveable chap; he’d just finished fourth class and was full of life and a real free spirit in himself.”

At yesterday’s funeral prayer service, Fr Nolan remarked that although Adam had “gone from his life, he will live forever in our hearts, in our minds and in our memories”.

Prayers and well-wishes were also expressed during the service to the driver of the jeep, a local man, who is also devastated by Thursday’s tragedy.

Yesterday’s service was a celebration of Adam’s life, as family and friends poignantly reflected on how “lucky they were to have Adam in their lives”. They spoke of his creativity, his sense of humour, his imagination and the “many reasons to be grateful” for Adam.

Symbols of his life were brought to the altar by his friends, including his favourite Harry Potter book, his Minecraft annual and a Minion ‒ one of Adam’s favourite characters.

A PowerPoint presentation of Adam’s life gave a snapshot of the love, fun and many good times Adam had shared with family and friends. Photographs reflected how much he was loved and how much Adam had loved in return.

Adam’s mother Heather thanked family, friends and the whole community for the “love and care” they had received.

Last Saturday, in a very thoughtful outpouring of solidarity with the Lyons family, pupils from Adam’s school, Borris NS, were welcomed into the school to write, draw and share their many memories of Adam. Some of those memories were heard at yesterday’s service, with one friend telling the congregation: “the world has lost an amazing person. He could have been anything – a comedian, a doctor, a film-maker … maybe even a president. But not Donald Trump … a good one,” he said, raising a laugh.

“So now, everyone in this church has one job to do for Adam: we’ve to live our lives like Adam did. So your job is to be yourself, that’s what Adam did and he was amazing. He filled our lives with laughter … I’ll never forget you, Adam,” he concluded.

Adam’s favourite song, Shotgun by George Ezra, was played as people danced in their pews. Then, as his small, white coffin was led from the church to the strains of Happy by Pharrell Williams, Adam’s friends carried joyful streamers and danced as they celebrated the life of their beloved friend.

His remains were cremated in a private ceremony.

A huge outpouring of sympathy has been expressed by many individuals and community groups in the Borris area over recent days, among them, Borris Parish Community Alert.

“It’s really tragic; the whole community is numbed,” said cllr Tommy Kinsella. “It’s heartbreaking for everyone.”

Inspector Anthony Farrell, divisional roads policing unit, Carlow, expressed his sincerest sympathy to Adam’s family on behalf of An Garda Síochána.

“All fatal collisions are sad, but this is particularly heartbreaking. We think also of Adam’s friends, who were with him on the day and also the wider Ballymartin community, who will cherish Adam’s memory,” said Inspector Farrell.

He asked that anyone who can assist the gardaí in their investigation to contact Bagenalstown Garda Station on 059 9721212.