Carlow politicians have mixed views on new government

THE formation of a new government was met with a mixture of delight and exasperation in Carlow last week.

The coalition of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party had prompted a great degree of soul-searching in each of the parties.

Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor voiced a pragmatic view of things as the new government gets down to business.

“We needed to have a government. It’s so important. I think there is going to be huge changes; people voted for that and we are going to have to deliver that change.”

Saturday was a proud day for the Carlow woman on a personal level as she voted for party leader Micheál Martin as taoiseach. “It was emotional. I thought of my father. It was a proud day. For the last two months, nobody knew what was going to happen,” she said. “Now the work starts!”

Deputy Murnane O’Connor spoke of the responsibility to deliver for Carlow. “Carlow for me is my priority,” she said. “I know I have to work extremely hard for the people of Carlow and I will work 24/7 and do my best.”

Projects like the revitalisation of Carlow town, which will require substantial capital funding and housing, were high on her agenda, she said.

Fianna Fáil members in Carlow and Kilkenny had backed the programme for government by 80%, but there was significant unease at entering into government with Fine Gael. Anxiety only increased following the controversy surrounding Micheál Martin’s cabinet. This disquiet was reciprocated, and then some, by Fine Gael locally.

Rathvilly councillor Brian O’Donoghue has been a vocal critic in recent times and voted against the programme for government. He believes the document does not hold water.

“It’s a massive long list of lovely things we’d love to have. Honestly, how much is going to be achievable, when the next 12 to 18 months is unknown? This is like Liquorice Allsorts – something for everyone,” he stated.

He was sceptical that the government would last for five years, but added: “While I’m massively frustrated, if you enlist, you must solider.”

Former Fine Gael TD Pat Deering agreed that the programme for government is “hugely aspirational” and would be a challenge to implement. However, he said: “The country has been crying out for a stable government. Ireland, no more than the world, is a different place since 8 February (election day). There are huge challenges ahead for the government and they deserve any bit of luck they can get.”

The most optimistic view came from the Green Party. Party member and former minister Mary White was “absolutely delighted” to see the Greens return to government.

“Any self-respecting political party, their ultimate objective is to go into government. We are not an NGO; we are a policy-driven party. We have excellent policies and the only way to implement them is to go into government,” she declared.

Ms White believes that the government’s plans for public transport will be a great boost to Carlow, but she was most excited by the appointment of Pippa Hackett as junior minister for land use and biodiversity in the Department of Agriculture.

Ms White said she was looking forward to a stable five-year government with a “strong green hue”.

Time will tell how stable it proves to be.