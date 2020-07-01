Deering squeezed out for Seanad seat  

FORMER TD Pat Deering said it was “disappointing” not to secure a Seanad seat. The Rathvilly politician said he had held a slim hope of receiving one of the nominations of the taoiseach on Saturday.

Outgoing taoiseach Leo Varadkar had four nominations and opted to choose four women, which included former social protection minister Regina Doherty.

“There was a possibility that there was going to be one man, but then it became four women. Obviously I didn’t fit that category! The possibility was probably slim in the first place, but I was holding out a bit of hope that I may have been successful.”

Carlow, along with Leitrim and Offaly, are the only counties without a Fine Gael politician in the Oireachtas.

Mr Deering said: “It’s disappointing and that’s why I was pitching, to be honest, for a position. There were just not enough places to go around. The gender issue became the bigger issue.”

Mr Deering wouldn’t rule out running for elected office again, as politics is in his blood.

“One never knows what the future holds, especially in politics. People have talked a lot about the programme for government, but the issues not in it are probably going to cause more grief over time,” he said.

“I was born into a political household. I was born into it. I spent my last ten years 24/7 at national politics. Before that, I was chairperson of Carlow GAA, where there is a certain amount of politics … you don’t wean off those things. They don’t disappear overnight.”