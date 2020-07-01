Food Ombudsman will enforce fair trading

By Suzanne Pender

FIANNA Fáil TD for Carlow Kilkenny Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has said the provision of a National Food Ombudsman within the programme for government will ensure fairness, equity and transparency in the food chain.

“A fair return for primary producers is a central plank of the agricultural policy of Fianna Fáil and is vital to the long-term survival and success of the horticulture, beef, sheep, liquid milk, peak, tillage and poultry sectors,” said the Carlow-based deputy.

“Therefore, establishing a new authority, the National Food Ombudsman (NFO) to enforce the EU Unfair Trading Practices Directive was a key commitment from Fianna Fáil in the Programme for Government,” she added.

This new authority will enforce EU rules on prohibited unfair trading practices in the food supply chain and will have powers to enforce this directive, penalising those who breach regulations.

“The NFO will have a specific role in analysing and reporting on price and market data in Ireland as mandated by another EU regulation. This will involve price reporting for operators at different stages of the food chain,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“Importantly, the creation of an NFO will safeguard the position of farmers in the food chain, something which is badly needed with beef prices at an all-time low and the threat of a hard Brexit ever present,” she concluded.