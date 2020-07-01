Hundreds of litres of alcohol seized in Irish prisons last year

Nearly 400 litres of home-made alcohol was seized in Irish prisons last year.

Mountjoy Prison in Dublin was the worst offender.

According to freedom of information figures, 395.5 litres of homemade alcohol – or hooch – were seized in Ireland’s 12 prisons in 2019.

It includes seizures made across the jails’ estates and other sources, such as security nets and visitors.

More than a third of the alcohol was recovered from Mountjoy Prison, at 149 litres.

Castlerea Prison in Co Roscommon is the next worst, at 72 litres.

Almost 100 litres of alcohol were seized from two prisons in Co Laois: Portlaoise and Midlands Prisons.

The Dochas women’s prison in Dublin was the only jail in the country that had no alcohol seizures last year.