Latest Covid-19 figures

Carlow has now gone eight days without a new case of Covid-19. It is only the second time the county has achieved the feat since cases rose above 5 in early April.

It will set a new county record if there are no new local cases reported tomorrow.

There have been 175 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow to date.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 3 people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,738 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 30th June, the HPSC has been notified of 6 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,477 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team continues to advise against all non-essential travel.

“The WHO has warned that the global pandemic is accelerating. In the past week, over 160,000 cases have been reported each day.

“The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again tomorrow (Thursday 2nd July) as it continues to monitor the spread of Covid-19 nationally and internationally, and review Ireland’s response and preparedness to the disease.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “In June, a total of 31 cases of COVID-19 in Ireland were associated with travel. The balance of keeping the disease suppressed in Ireland will continue to be challenging as society and business reopens. Public Health Advice remains available on gov.ie/health and hse.ie.”