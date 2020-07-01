Like it or not, ‘new normal’ will be with us for some time

By Dr Fionnuala Ní Ghrainne

SO now we are entering phase three of easing Covid restrictions to facilitate economic recovery and help get society back to some semblance of normality. I have heard some people have become very irate at the use of the term the ‘new normal’, but whether we like it or not, that is what we are facing until we have a safe and accessible treatment or a vaccine to the coronavirus.

The new normal means that GPs will continue to make contact initially with patients by phone, before any face-to-face consultation. The number of patients in a waiting room will have to be severely curtailed. Patients will have to wear masks in the waiting room and for all face-to-face consultations with nurses and GPs. Rooms have to be disinfected after every consultation. This means that surfaces that the patient has come in contact with and within several feet of the patient need to be wiped down with disinfectant before the next patient can be seen.

The GP has to wear a mask for all face-to-face consultations. And where closer contact is needed for a physical examination, the doctor must wear more PPE, such as a plastic apron and goggles, to ensure they avoid contracting Covid-19. This also applies to our very busy and very resilient practice nurses.

Doctors will have to stay vigilant to protect their staff on a daily basis and adhere to safe practice protocols. This is to ensure that the practice staff stay healthy and the practice can stay open and provide an essential service to its patients. As you can imagine, all of this has a significant impact on the number of patients a doctor or the practice nurse can deal with on a daily basis.

Our colleagues in the hospital also have severe restrictions put on them as to how many patients can be seen in an outpatient clinic on any day. There are restrictions on the number of x-rays and scans that can be performed due to social distancing, cleansing routines and other Covid-19 safety protocols.

The number of beds in St Luke’s Hospital has been reduced significantly. Consultants have been doing phone or video consultations for several weeks now to assess the needs of their patients, and the needs of patients that we GPs continue to refer on to hospital. These examples are only the tip of the iceberg!

GPs are going to find it increasingly difficult to access services for their patients and ongoing work is taking place at the GP-hospital interface to see what can be done to address these shortfalls. Nobody has the roadmap; it is still being drawn and it is being changed every day as we navigate these very uncertain waters.

So the new normal is where we are, whether we like it or not, and we all have to ensure that we don’t become complacent as we read the low numbers each day (thank goodness). We can see what is happening now in China and Germany, which is likely to happen here if we abandon the advice of our public health specialists.

So chin up, stay strong and help us to help keep the numbers down and get our health services up and running again for everyone who needs them.

Stay safe, stay well.