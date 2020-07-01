  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Newstalk’s Ivan Yates stepping down from full-time broadcasting

Newstalk’s Ivan Yates stepping down from full-time broadcasting

Wednesday, July 01, 2020

Newstalk’s Ivan Yates is stepping down from full-time broadcasting next month. 

It is understood the departure of the ‘The Hard Shoulder’ presenter from the radio network was communicated to staff in a memo. 

According to the Irish Daily Mirror, Mr Yates is moving to Enniscorthy Co Wexford with his wife.

His replacement is expected to be announced later in the summer. 

Mr Yates first joined Newstalk in 2009.

The broadcaster also presents an evening current affairs show on Virgin Media with Matt Cooper.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Hundreds of litres of alcohol seized in Irish prisons last year

Wednesday, 01/07/20 - 3:30pm

IRA man secretly recorded by gardaí fails to have conviction overturned on appeal

Wednesday, 01/07/20 - 2:00pm

‘It’s heartbreaking’: Dublin men’s shed group appeals for facilities

Wednesday, 01/07/20 - 2:00pm