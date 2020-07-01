Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Margaret Geoghegan (née King), 106 New Oak Estate, Carlow town and formerly of Killian’s Cresent, Carlow, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 30 June in The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Beloved wife of the late Sean, much-loved mother of Ned, Helen, Sean, Siobhan, Bernadette, Anne Marie, Kathleen and the late Alfie and cherished sister of Yvonne, Mary, Bernie, Michael, Willie and the late Alfie and Elizabeth. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren Dean, Leon, Aaron, Shannon, Peter, Ned, Allison, Patrick, Aoife, Ava, Jack and Molly, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle Reg, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Margaret rest in peace. Margaret will repose at home on Wednesday. In accordance with government directives and in the interests of public health, a private Funeral service will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow at 11.30am on Thursday. The funeral service will be streamed via live webcam from Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow on Thursday – www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/. Burial will take place afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Friends of the Sacred Heart, Carlow.

The death has taken place of Catherine Doyle (née Sheehy), Bawnleith, Old Leighlin peacefully in the loving care of her family. Sadly missed by her loving husband David, son Jamie, mother Kitty, father Jim, sister Órla, brothers Paul, Ned, Philip, Francis and Patrick, sisters-in-law Sindy, Patricia, Clíona and Deirdre, Orla’s partner Ado, mother-in-law Vera, father- in- law Jim, uncles, aunts, godchildren, Jake and Holly, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends. May Catherine’s gentle soul rest in peace. In accordance with government directives, a private funeral Mass for Catherine will take place on Thursday in St Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, at 11am. The Mass can be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A memorial Mass to celebrate Catherine’s life will take place at a later date. Catherine’s family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad and difficult time. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.