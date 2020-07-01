‘The messaging has not been consistent’: Public guidance for facemasks needs work says government health advisor

  • Home >
Wednesday, July 01, 2020

There are lessons to be learned from messaging around wearing face coverings, according to the chair of the Covid-19 expert advisory group.

Coverings are now madatory on public transport, with fines expected to be brought in to enforce compliance.

Department of Health figures show 45% of people say they are wearing masks when getting public transport or in shops.

Dr Cillian de Gascun accepts there has been confusion around face coverings. 

Dr De Gascun says: “The messaging has not been consistent and has not been convincing and I think we absolutely need to work on that. 

“There is also a behavioral element. People would have adapted to physical distancing really well, very early on. 

“I think the masks is something new for Irish people that we haven’t done before.”

