These are the 17 new junior ministers completing the government

By Paul Hosford

The cabinet has approved the appointment of 17 junior ministers, completing the government lineup.

The new junior ranks, which will not sit at Cabinet, feature seven each from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and three from the Green Party.

Here are the new ministers:

Fine Gael

Martin Heydon, Minister of State For Agriculture

Age: 41

Constituency: Kildare South

Biography:

Chairman of the Fine Gael parliamentary party since mid 2016, Heydon has done the yards. He topped the poll in Kildare South for two of the last three elections. But he has played an integral role in the party machine since Leo Varadkar’s rise as leader, including work at a European level at summits.

His elevation at least makes one minister for the two constituencies of Kildare, also giving Fine Gael a good fighting position in the south of the county, where agriculture and horseracing are ley sectors.

Josepha Madigan Minister of State for Education

Age: 50

Constituency: Dublin Rathdown

Biography:

Madigan’s fast rise through the party ranks saw her elevated not long after stepping into the Dail for the first time in 2016. The popular Mount Merrion-based TD, a qualified solicitor, spearheaded the recent easing of separation terms for divorce, passed by a referendum. She also held onto her native Dublin-Rathdown constituency in hard political times, once home to three Fine Gael TDs.

Her promotion to Cabinet, under Enda Kenny, came on the back of a resignation of former Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald. Madigan was also the lawyer who advised former party TD Maria Bailey over swing-gate, a move which probably did her no favours in February’s general election.

Colm Brophy Minister of State for Overseas Aid and Development

Age: 54

Constituency: Dublin South-West

Biography

Chair of the budgetary oversight committee in the last Dail, Brophy has been out front and centre during party scandals, mopping up some of the grief. He has taken issue with other parties financial plans and his promotion is his first chance at a ministry. A small business owner, Brophy first entered politics in 2008 and also has acted a director elections for a number of party figures.

Frank Feighan, Minister of State for Department of Health (Public Health, Well Being and National Drugs Strategy)

Age: 57

Constituency: Sligo-Leitrim

Biography:

Previously having taken huge criticism for standing by Fine Gael after the party in government reneged on protecting services in a local hospital, Feighan lost his seat. Working in the Upper House, the father-of-two has remained in politics.

The Boyle-native was first elected as a TD in his constituency in 2002. He has been involved in reaching out to the unionist community as well as playing a role with British-Irish political relations while with Fine Gael.

Peter Burke Minister of State for Housing

Age: 37

Constituency: Longford-Westmeath

Biography:

More or less assuming the role of government whip in recent times over Dail business for Fine Gael, Burke has been out front and centre too when the going gets tough for the party.

First elected to the Dail in 2016, he has worked hard for the Midlands but is also a stalwart figure when it comes to party politics, fingering Fianna Fail’s funding promises at elections.

The accountant will play a key role in monitoring Fianna Fail’s lead in the Department of Housing under Darragh O’Brien.

Damien English Minister of State for Enterprise

Age: 42

Constituency: Meath West

Biography

Seen as a workhorse among party colleagues, English has come up the ranks, toiling in committees, as a junior housing minister and has been in the Dail since 2007. He previously held the role already of junior minister at the department of enterprise in 2014 under then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny before moving to housing later.

The chartered accountant and Navan father-of-four keeps a low profile but is well regarded by Fine Gael colleagues.

Patrick O’Donovan Minister of State for Public Procurement, Open Government and eGovernment

Age: 43

Constituency: Limerick County

Biography:

Having served as Minister of State for Public Procurement, Open Government and eGovernment since June 2017, O’Donovan is at times seen as Fine Gael’s attack dog, certain to criticise Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail over local and national issues. A fiercely conservative TD, the Limerick County TD was a junior sports minister for a year after the 2016 election. A staunch defender of his Newcastle-West area, he had concerns about the coalition deal with Fianna Fail but a last minute conversion seems to have gifted him his old department back, but as OPW minister this time.

Fianna Fáil

Anne Rabbitte, Minister of State for Disabilities

Age: 46

Constituency: Galway East

Biography:

A member of the Fianna Fáil negotiating team, Ms Rabbitte was thought to be a front-runner for a full ministry. Her omission was widely discussed, particularly in relation to the geography of the cabinet and she will work to prove her bona fides as a minister.

Thomas Byrne, Minister of State for European Affairs

Age: 43

Constituency: Meath East

Biography:

Another member of the negotiating team who may have considered themselves unlucky to miss out on the full ranks, Mr Byrne is a former Cathaoirleach of Ógra Fianna Fáil and served as the party’s Education spokesman until recently.

Charlie McConalogue, Minister of State for Justice

Age: 42

Constituency: Donegal

Biography:

Mr McConalogue was a member of the Fianna Fáil team which negotiated the Confidence and Supply agreement with Fine Gael. His standing as a popular Donegal TD means that he has the profile needed to represent the county.

Mary Butler, Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People

Age: 53

Constituency: Waterford

Biography: After much conversation about Waterford and the South East’s lack of representation at the Cabinet table, Ms Butler’s role is as much about regional representation as her portfolio. Her time as chair of the Oireachtas Jobs committee will stand to her as she takes on a challenging role.

Niall Collins, Minister of State for Education

Age: 47

Constituency: Limerick County

Biography:

An honorary secretary of the party, Mr Collins is known for his hard work behind the scenes and his commitment to Fianna Fáil. His grandfather and two uncles served as deputies and he is steeped in Fianna Fáil tradition. He has served as party spokesman on a number of issues, including justice.

Jack Chambers, Minister of State at the Department of Finance

Age: 29

Constituency: Dublin West

Biography:

Mr Chambers was elected at 25 in 2016, making him the then Baby of the Dáil. He has matured into his role, taking on a role in government formation negotiations. He was seen there as a shrewd negotiator, who achieved big wins in Defence.

Green Party

Joe O’Brien Minister of State for Social Protection in charge of Community Affairs

Age: 43

Constituency: Dublin-Fingal

Biography

The Green surge came to fruition in last November’s by-election, with O’Brien topping the poll in his vast constituency. A candid but low-key talker, he was a central figure on the Greens government negotiation team, pushing their transport agenda.

Having worked for the Immigrant Council of Ireland previously, he has also campaigned for inclusion and migrant rights.

Under social protection, he will guard against the other two parties reducing welfare payments while also ensuring communities benefit under the Greens.

Ossian Smyth Minister of State for Public Expenditure

Age: 49

Constituency: Dun Laoghaire

Biography:

A strong voice for the Greens during the government talks, Smyth’s seat in Dun Laoghaire was previously held by Ciaran Cuffe and is one the party will want to retain. Having worked as a councillor for five years, the former software engineer has campaigned on bread-and-butter Green issues locally such as more cycling infrastructure, climate change action and housing rights.

Smyth backed the coalition deal, but falls in the middle when it comes to Eamon Ryan or Catherine Martin being leader. A firebrand TD, he initially called for a national government and is sure to stand up against Fine Gael and Fianna Fail in the coalition.

Malcolm Noonan, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform

Age: 54

Constituency: Carlow-Kilkenny

Biography:

A Green Party councillor since 2004, he contested the 2011 leadership election in the party. He has a background in rural development and spent two decades as a community activist with Friends of the Earth.

Fergus O’Dowd, Leas Ceann Comhairle

Age: 71

Constituency: Louth

Biography:

A TD since 2002, Mr O’Dowd was a councillor in Louth for 24 years and served three terms as chair of Drogheda Town Council. He was a junior minister between 2011 and 2014, taking on responsibility for the NewEra project.