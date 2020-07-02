Omniplex set to reopen next Friday

By Elizabeth Lee

GET ready to eat popcorn and slurp on cola because one local cinema is about to fling open its doors after months of lockdown.

The Omniplex cinema in Carlow Shopping Centre is reopening on Friday with a class movie being screened to give punters that big-screen experience.

Mark Anderson, director of Omniplex Cinemas, said: “We are delighted to reopen our cinemas with a selection of popular classic movies and can’t wait for guests of all ages to see Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back on the big screen from 10 July.”

In relation to how the cinema experience will change, Mark continued “We are working hard to ensure physical distancing guidelines are followed and for the first few weeks tickets will only be sold on our website www.omniplex.ie. Patrons will also notice new directional and instructional signs throughout the cinema, as well as self-scanning of tickets. However, fresh popcorn and treats will still be available.’’

In order for staff and guests to enjoy a safe cinema trip, Omniplex has implemented a range of new measures including: prebooking of tickets – to control the number of patrons in foyers and auditoriums, tickets need to be booked online; in-cinema seat separation – a two-metre gap will be provided beside, in-front of and behind each booking; limited capacity – maximum of 50 guests at any time in the foyer or at any screening with social distancing in place, screen capacities will reduced by over 70%; enhanced cleaning regimes – including screens and all customer touchpoints. Guests will find sanitisation stations in each cinema; and reduced showtimes – only one movie will start every 20 minutes to facilitate social distancing and extra cleaning.

These policies will be adapted in line with official guidance.

For more information, visit https://omniplex.ie/explore/stayingsafe.