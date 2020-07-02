Firearms seized in Dublin organised crime investigation

Gardaí in Dublin seized seven weapons in a search operation as part of an ongoing investigation into figures associated with organised crime yesterday evening.

The Gardaí’s National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) conducted the operation which resulted in the discovery and seizure in the west of the city.

The seven firearms were then transferred to the Garda National Technical Bureau (GNTB), where they will be subject to technical examination

Speaking about the operation, Garda Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, Head of Organised and Serious Crime, said: “The undertaking of this operation leading to the discovery of a significant quantity of firearms reflects the Garda Síochána’s unrelenting efforts in tackling serious and organised crime and our determination to keep people safe from those who would use firearms to endanger life.”

No arrests were made during this phase of the investigation.