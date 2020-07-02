Firearms seized in Dublin organised crime investigation

Thursday, July 02, 2020

Gardaí in Dublin seized seven weapons in a search operation as part of an ongoing investigation into figures associated with organised crime yesterday evening. 

The Gardaí’s National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) conducted the operation which resulted in the discovery and seizure in the west of the city. 

The seven firearms were then transferred to the Garda National Technical Bureau (GNTB), where they will be subject to technical examination

Speaking about the operation, Garda Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, Head of Organised and Serious Crime, said: “The undertaking of this operation leading to the discovery of a significant quantity of firearms reflects the Garda Síochána’s unrelenting efforts in tackling serious and organised crime and our determination to keep people safe from those who would use firearms to endanger life.”

No arrests were made during this phase of the investigation.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

People claiming Pandemic Unemployment Payment must confirm they remain eligible

Thursday, 02/07/20 - 2:30pm

Immunology expert says Ireland needs to be ready for Covid-19 travel spikes

Thursday, 02/07/20 - 12:30pm

Gardaí to inspect Dublin pubs this weekend for Covid-19 breaches

Thursday, 02/07/20 - 12:00pm