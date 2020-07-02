Funchion appointed to SF frontbench

By Suzanne Pender

SINN Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has appointed local Carlow/Kilkenny deputy Kathleen Funchion to her frontbench as senior spokesperson on children, disability, equality and integration.

Speaking this morning, Mary Lou McDonald said: “I am delighted to confirm that teachta Kathleen Funchion has been appointed to Sinn Féin’s opposition frontbench. Kathleen has been a crucial voice within Sinn Féin, driving the party’s policy formation and development for the early years’ sector over many years.

“The Carlow/Kilkenny constituency will have a strong profile and representation as Kathleen takes on this new senior appointment within the opposition.”

Ms McDonald said that Kathleen will play an integral role in the new opposition, providing strong representation and will “hold the new minister and his department to account on key issues, including fair wages, accessibility and sustainable funding and investment.”

Responding to her new appointment today, deputy Funchion described it as an honour that Mary Lou had selected her for her frontbench.

“I will continue to work tirelessly for the rights of children, young people and those within the disability sector. Sinn Féin’s priorities and mine in this coming term will be to hold the government to account and strive for a fairer and more equitable Ireland,” said deputy Funchion.