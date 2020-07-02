ICA scrubs up to the challenge to support the frontline

By Suzanne Pender

A WELL-deserved thank you has been issued this week by the ICA to all those who went above and beyond to support our frontline workers.

A group right across the county got involved in the ICA’s nationwide initiative Sew Scrubs for Ireland to create scrubs for healthcare workers. The Carlow federation immediately rowed in behind the initiative and had a hard-working team of ICA and non-ICA members busily working on putting the scrubs together.

In fact, in Co Carlow, the team of volunteers made and distributed an impressive 86 sets of scrubs to nursing homes around the county, while two ICA guilds, on their own initiative, made extra tops for their own local nursing home.

“On behalf of ICA and the nationwide initiative Sew Scrubs for Ireland, I would like to thank all those who volunteered and made scrubs,” praised Annette Reddy, Carlow ICA federation president.

“Included in this thank you is the Civil Defence, who helped to distribute the scrubs,” she added.

The scrubs consist of a draw-string trousers and a tunic top, which is created by machine to ensure it is durable and has the ability to withstand repeated washing. Among the nursing homes to receive scrubs were Borris Lodge nursing home, Beechwood nursing home in Leighlinbridge, Hillview nursing home in Carlow, Riverdale nursing home in Ballon, the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow, St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen, St Lazerian’s House, Bagenalstown and the Delta Centre.

“For some of us, the work proved challenging, but we persevered and got there in the end,” she smiled.

“Well done everyone, it was a pleasure meeting and working with you all and good to be part of something practical and positive in these exceptional times,” said Annette.