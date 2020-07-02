Little Finn is a cut above the rest!

By Suzanne Pender

A VERY special little boy happily hopped into the barber’s chair last Monday morning – earning not just the title of superstar client but Urban Barbers’ first customer after the long Covid break.

Finn Hudson (4) from Ballon is a regular at Urban Barbers in Bunclody and, while the busy shop loves all its clients, it’s safe to say that Finn might just be a favourite with shop owner Darren Ennis.

So it came as no surprise that despite the long list of customers keen for a well overdue haircut, there was only one little man who was going to get Urban Barbers coveted first customer slot for reopening.

“Finn has additional needs and Darren is a fantastic barber and just so considerate of Finn, he really looks after him,” praised Finn’s mum Noeleen Hudson.

“Darren rang and said that Finn could come in first on Monday morning, which was so thoughtful, he’s always so good to Finn,” she added.

Finn is Noeleen and Colin Hudson’s eldest child and is also a great big brother to Evie (1).