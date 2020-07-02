Man assaulted in Tipperary after chasing two burglars from home

By Sarah Slater

A man, who chased two burglars from his home, is recovering in hospital following a serious assault.

The injured man, in his 30s, was rushed to hospital following the assault in the Westgate area of Clonmel, in Co Tipperary and remains in a serious condition at South Tipperary General Hospital.

The incident occurred at around 5.30am on Wednesday when two men entered a house at Westgate Court, Irishtown, in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

The male occupant of the house was woken up during the burglary to discover the burglars had taken a number of items.

The man chased the two burglars out of his house and followed one of the suspects down the road.

However, it was then the assault took place and gardaí have confirmed the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Gardai carried out a patrol of the Irishtown area and arrested a man, aged in his 20s shortly afterwards and while carrying out further inquiries in the area, officers discovered a man, aged in his 30s, trying to dump, what they believe, was some of the stolen property, into a nearby river.

He was arrested at the scene.

Both men are currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. Three scenes are currently being examined by the Garda Divisional Scenes Crime team.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have been in the Westgate area at that time of the assault and may have noticed anything suspicious or anyone who may have witnessed the chase or assault, is asked to contact them.

They are also appealing for any road user who was in the area, particularly those with camera footage, between 5.30am and 6.15am to contact them at Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640.