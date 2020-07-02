‘One in a million’ Vonnie celebrates her 60th birthday

By Suzanne Pender

SHE’S described as ‘one in a million’ by her nearest and dearest, so there was absolutely no way a milestone birthday like her 60th was going to go unnoticed for popular local lady Vonnie Noctor.

Vonnie, from Ashgrove, Carlow celebrated her 60th birthday recently and, to her absolute delight, walked out of her home to discover family, neighbours and friends all gathered outside to wish her a happy birthday.

Unfortunately, Vonnie’s original plan for a huge 60th birthday party in Carpenter’s was quashed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, thankfully, her best friend Geraldine Dooley and her godson, Geraldine’s son Dylan, came to the rescue.

“Myself and my mother organised a surprise, socially distant gathering at Vonnie’s home, which she shares with her brothers Thomas and Tony in Ashgrove,” explained Dylan.

“As far as she was concerned, myself and my mam were dropping up with some cake and to take a couple of family pictures,” he adds.

Geraldine and Dylan arrived at Vonnie’s house early that morning with a bunch of helium balloons and to put up some banners on her windows, but their entire plan was very nearly rumbled.

“We were trying to put them up as quietly as possible when Vonnie turned up after her morning walk and surprised us both. We thought that the cat was out of the bag at that stage, but we threw her off the scent by telling her that we wanted the place to look extra special in the photographs later on,” laughed Dylan.

“We asked everyone to be outside her front garden at noon and, needless to say, the smile on her face when she opened her door and saw all the people who had gathered to mark her special day was priceless,” he added.

Vonnie is a well-known lady around the town, having worked for 26-and-a-half years in Braun, where she made many life-long friends.

She is also a fitness fanatic and loves nothing better than an intense workout with her friends in the gym. She is also passionate about attending local events where she can socialise with family and friends.

Vonnie and my Geraldine have been best friends for over 50 years and have been through thick and thin together.

“They are Carlow’s answer to Thelma and Louise – they would do absolutely anything for each other,” smiled Dylan.

“Because Vonnie is my mam’s best friend, I’ve enjoyed an incredibly close relationship with her since I was a child – she is a huge part of my life. We have been best friends for the past 21 years,” he says warmly.

This isn’t the first time that the Noctor house has celebrated a special lockdown birthday, in fact, only a couple of weeks ago there was a similar celebration for Vonnie’s brother Thomas (Nocky), who celebrated his 70th birthday.

But this time it was Vonnie’s day and everyone was delighted to celebrate with her.

“She is an inspiration to us all and brightens up all our days,” praised Dylan. “She has the incredible ability to put a smile on even the most serious of faces. We are so glad that Vonnie had a day as special as her because she deserves every good thing that comes her way. We want her to know that she is one in a million,” he added.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to all of Vonnie’s family and friends who came to celebrate Vonnie’s special day with us – you’ve certainly made it a birthday she will never forget,” said Dylan.