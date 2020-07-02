Palatine girl takes first prize in upcycle competition

A HOST of old clothes was given a new, rather chic, lease of life by a talented young Carlow sewer.

The winner of the county’s ‘Scraptastic’ upcycle competition was Kate Campion from Palatine, whose button dress astounded judges.

The skilled 11-year-old learned to sew and knit from a very early age with her Nanny Colette and completed a sewing course last year, where she learned how to use a sewing machine.

“I made the dress using an old pair of cream cord trousers that belonged to my grandad and a really old pair of red trousers that my aunt wore when she was a teenager,” said Kate. “To design it, I took odd buttons from my nan’s button tin. I made the flowers using scraps of wool to crochet the stems and sewed on the stem and put buttons on top. I made the pockets by just taking the pockets off my aunt’s trousers and sewing them on.”

The competition was organised by Carlow County Council’s environment department and arts office.

They issued a challenge to Carlow’s young people to reimagine and remake a new functional piece of clothing from old textiles that were ready for the charity shop or, even worse, the bin.

Jannette O’Brien, environmental awareness officer with the council, said: “This year was the first year that the environment department partnered with our arts office, who organise and manage the Cruinniú na nÓg Carlow programme. Our young people are demanding change and are calling for climate action. This competition was a way to tap into their creativity and empower them to do something that has a direct impact on fast fashion.”

There was a terrific response to the competition, where textiles of all sorts were used to create some fashionable and funky pieces. From t-shirts transformed to handbags and sweatshirts to fashionable skirts, the entries came rolling in.

Sinead Dowling from the arts office said: “The arts office and the culture team of Carlow County Council were thrilled with the young people’s response to Cruinniú na nÓg 2020 and in particular to the Scraptastic upcycle challenge, which lent itself so well to our theme of ‘The Sky is Blue’, which focused on our environment and how we have an important part to play in protecting it.”