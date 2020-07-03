Catch up on some of our best stories from the past week

  • Home >
Friday, July 03, 2020

It’s the weekend again which means it’s the perfect time to catch up on some of the best stories we have featured in The Nationalist online over the past seven days.

A local businessman has claimed before the High Court that a former developer is using the firm of criminal Martin ‘The Viper’ Foley to try to collect a disputed debt from him of more than €100,000. Read the full story here.

Well-known publican John Colgan told us he is “very apprehensive” about the reopening of pubs and says “if it doesn’t work I am prepared to close the doors again”. Click here.

The ISPCA is appealing for information in tracing the owner of a litter of six puppies that was abandoned in a cardboard box in Co Carlow. Click here.

Former TD Pat Deering said it was “disappointing” not to secure a Seanad seat. The Rathvilly politician said he had held a slim hope of receiving one of the nominations of the taoiseach. Read the full story here.

The world has lost an amazing person, a creative, funny, adventurous 10-year-old … a boy who courageously was never afraid to be himself. Just some of the many memories shared of Borris schoolboy Adam Lyons at his funeral prayer service at the Sacred Heart Church, Borris. See the full story here.

In sport, Fenagh clubman Michael O’Brien talked to us about how those involved in sports have a huge duty of care to act responsibly over the coming months. Click here.

And promotion is back! Carlow GAA has decided to allow clubs who win their championships this autumn to move up to the next grade. See the full story here.

