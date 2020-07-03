Tributes have been pouring in today for Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, who is stepping aside from his duties for now to care for his wife Emer, who has advanced cancer and is receiving palliative care.

Dr Holohan confirmed yesterday he was temporarily stepping away from his work as his wife is receiving palliative care. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2012.

“From today I’ll be taking time out from all of my work commitments to be with my family,” he said at yesterday’s briefing.

“My wife, Emer, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, in 2012. She has had a number of difficult years with her disease and was admitted for palliative care last Saturday. I now want to give my energy, attention and all of my time to Emer and to our two teenage children, Clodagh and Ronan.”

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin thanked Dr Holohan for his work during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would like to thank Dr Holohan on behalf of myself and the people of Ireland for helping to guide this country through the Covid-19 emergency,” Mr Martin said.

“His work, experience and briefings helped people to understand the gravity of the situation facing us, while his calmness reassured us that if we followed the guidelines and advice we would overcome these great challenges together.

“Every home in Ireland has come to know Dr Tony Holohan. His leadership during the pandemic has given us all confidence that the decisions being made are based on solid public health advice. As a country we owe him and his family a great debt of gratitude.

Ronan Glynn will serve as Acting Chief Medical Officer.