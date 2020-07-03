Kevin completes 100kms for SOS in stationary cycle

By Suzanne Pender

THE scenery didn’t change much, but the kilometres still managed to whizz by as local man Kevin Byrne successfully completed a stationary cycling challenge of 100kms.

Kevin completed his 100kms on a spinning bike in three hours 20 minutes, doing it all in aid of the worthy charity SOS Suicide or Survive.

“It went really well, I was very happy with it,” said Kevin.

“We’ve raised over €700 on my JustGiving page, which goes directly to the charity and then Sky has agreed to make a donation, so all-in-all, we’ll have about €1,000,” he said.

“The site will be left open until next Friday because there are still a few more people to donate,” Kevin adds.

Kevin, who works for Sky, chose the charity SOS Suicide or Survive, as the TV/broadband company has partnered with this Irish charity many times. The charity focuses on breaking down the stigma associated with mental health issues and ensuring access to quality recovery services.

“I really want to help break down the stigma around mental health and raise awareness of the great work that Suicide or Survive (SOS) do around this important topic,” said Kevin.

Kevin’s charity cycle was streamed live from his Facebook radio show KMFL.

Kevin thanked everyone for their support and generous donations.

The show has gone from strength to strength since it began during lockdown with over 70 guests featured including singers Michael English and Tommy Fleming to politicians and actors.

“We have over 45,000 views and hits in total for all our shows up to the end of June and now we have a new schedule will a full range of guests for the summer,” explained Kevin.

“I’m also doing a garden session with over 10 acts called Live Aid in aid of Tinryland playground,” he added.