Mother and daughter create Rotary history

By Suzanne Pender

DUBLINER Sinead McAuliffe this week took over at the helm of the Rotary Club of Carlow and, in an historic first, her mother Eimear is also a Rotary president this year.

Sinead is originally from Cabinteely, Co Dublin and has been living in Carlow for the past five years working as a Montessori teacher. Sinead’s mother Eimear McAuliffe is also a Rotarian and is current president of the Rotary Club of Dun Laoghaire – in what is an historic first for Rotary to have a mother and daughter as club presidents at the same time.

“It is a huge honour to be elected as president of the Rotary Club of Carlow and I am looking forward to the role,” stated Sinead.

“I would like to thank our outgoing president Fintan Phelan, who did an excellent job at steering the club over the past two years. Over my term as president, I am looking forward to working on many long-standing Rotary projects, such as our Christmas remembrance tree on Barrack Street,” said Sinead.

“I am also excited to be bringing in some new projects, such as a Bikes to Africa scheme in collaboration with Carlow Co Council, whereby old bikes can be brought to a designated drop-off point and they will be restored and sent out to most deserving children in Africa,” he added.

Sinead is not a newcomer to Rotary; she has been a Rotarian for the last five years and was also very much aware of the ethos and good work of Rotary, thanks to her mother Eimear.

“I have grown up with Rotary and I have seen all the good work it does in the community. As club president, I will be giving it my all and, working with our club members, we will continue to help our local community while developing life-long friendships,” concluded Sinead.