Two men arrested after violent incident at football training in Cork city

Friday, July 03, 2020

By Ciarán Sunderland

Multiple garda cars were at the incident.

Two men have been detained at Togher Garda Station in Co Cork after an incident of violent disorder in Wilton Co Cork. 

The two men were arrested for public disorder offences in the Sarsfield Road area yesterday evening. 

The arrests were made after disturbances were reported at a training session of Richmond FC. 

Footage of Gardaí responding to the incident circulated on social media last night.

One man was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries. A number of cars were damaged in the incident. 

Investigations are continuing. 

