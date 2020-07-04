An upside to all the rain – the hosepipe ban maybe lifted!

By Suzanne Pender

FOLLOWING recent heavy rainfall and improving river and ground water conditions, Irish Water is reviewing the need for the Water Conservation Order, more commonly known as the hosepipe ban.

The National Water Conservation Order was put in place on 9 June and was expected to remain in place until 21 July.

It was issued in a bid to safeguard water supplies for essential purposes, in particular water needed for sanitation purposes during the COVID-19 crisis.

Met Éireann confirmed that May 2020 was the driest since 1850 and continued dry weather was forecast. When the Water Conservation Order was issued, 27 of Irish Water’s 900 drinking water schemes were in drought, with another 50 at risk of going into drought.

Thereafter, the situation deteriorated rapidly, with the number of schemes in drought or at risk of drought peaking at 98.

Thankfully, from a water supply perspective, over the past couple of weeks there has been above average rainfall in many areas of the country. This has resulted in the recovery of some of the water supplies that were in drought or at risk of drought.

Currently, only 22 schemes remain in drought and, whereas a further 63 are at risk, the overall numbers are trending downwards. However, the situation is not uniform across the country.

In Carlow, three schemes are either in drought or potential drought.

The Raheenleigh water treatment plant, which serves Kildavin, Kilbride, Clonegal, Fenagh, Myshall, Garryhill, Ballon, Milltown, Boggan, Drummin, Killmurry, Ballyleen, Cappagh, Ballaghnore, Cappawater, Ballytimmin and Mountpleasant is in drought. Hacketstown water treatment plant and the Bilboa scheme are in potential drought also.

Irish Water is continuing to monitor these water sources, as their recovery is fragile and subject to change. Early next week, Irish Water will again meet with Met Eireann, the OPW, the EPA and other key stakeholders to discuss the impact of the recent rainfall with consideration to lifting or partially lifting the Water Conservation Order.

Commenting on the evolving situation, Irish Water operations lead James O’Toole said: “It is still essential that members of the public in Carlow continue to conserve water and form good household habits at this time. Any non-essential use of water should be discouraged, whether we are in a drought or not.

“We would like to thank the people of Carlow for their efforts in conserving water in their homes and gardens over the past number of weeks and our large water users, who have worked proactively with us to use water more efficiently in their businesses.”