Coronavirus: Travel restrictions set to remain in place until July 20

Travel restrictions including quarantine requirements and advice to avoid foreign travel are likely to remain in place until at least July 20.

It comes amid fears a resurgence in coronavirus infections in other countries could lead to a rise in imported cases here.

The publication of a ‘green list’ of countries that are safe for people to travel to had been expected to be published next week, with restrictions set to be eased from July 9.

However, earlier this week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that the publication of the ‘green list’ didn’t mean restrictions would be eased right away

“(It) is possible that we will produce a list and the date that it comes into effect may not be the July 9,” he said.

Yesterday’s Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 was advised concerns of a resurgence in the virus internationally means current travel advice should remain.

That would also mean there would be no lifting of the 14-day quarantine requirement and current advice not to travel abroad.

Reports this morning say the cautious approach by the government is to ensure schools are given the best opportunity to reopen in September.

The full Cabinet is set to meet on Monday to further discuss the issue.