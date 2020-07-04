JKL residents happier than ever thanks to fit club

By Suzanne Pender

NOT only are the residents of JKL Avenue, Carlow happier and fitter than ever before, but now they’re looking fantastic, too.

The enthusiastic JKL Fit Club began at the beginning of lockdown and every day since – come hail, rain or shine – they’ve been out on the street at 1.30pm exercising.

This week, the group got a further boost when cathaoirleach of Carlow Co Council and fellow resident cllr Tom O’Neill sponsored their fabulous new gear.

“Fair play to them, I’m absolutely delighted to support them,” said Tom.

“If there is one small thing to come out of all this, it’s this. It’s really brought people together and they have been brilliant, led, of course, by Sgt Anne Sullivan,” he praised.

Every day at 1.30pm, Anne has scores of JKL residents out on the street for a fantastic hour of exercise, with people of all ages squatting, jumping and stretching like never before.

The JKL Fit Club all began following a chat among residents as they sat on their steps, talking over the fence and came up with the idea to ‘do a bit of exercise.’ Anne stepped up to take charge and what started off as just three women led to more and more appearing every day.

Now there’s an impressive 32 participants and growing.

The daily exercise is not only really positive for the health of the community in JKL, but has also lifted spirits and created genuine friendships.

“I’m born and reared in JKL and it’s great to see all the neighbours out, but also all the new people to the area. People have really got to know their neighbours through this and that’s fantastic to see,” said Tom.