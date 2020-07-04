Kathleen was a teacher and advocate for change

By Charlie Keegan

KATHLEEN Cullen, who has died at the age of 84, was a school teacher and activist. She lived in Killamoat, Rathdangan, Co Wicklow and for many years in Firhouse, Dublin. Kathleen taught until her retirement in Newpark Comprehensive School in Dublin.

Like many of her generation, Kathleen delighted in seeing progress and with her generous and kind spirit supported many causes throughout her life. She was passionate about trying to improve the quality of life of others. For her many nephews and nieces she was an interested and generous aunt who, when they were small, brought them to the cinema, on picnics and, when times improved, on holiday. She was an entertaining conversationalist and never shied away from difficult subjects. She could leave you inspired and motivated to make a change in your life or make the world a better place.

Kathleen Cullen was born on 21 January 1936 to Patrick Cullen and his wife Mary E (née O’Brien). Kathleen was the fourth of seven children and was raised on the family farm in Killamoat, Rathdangan. She was educated in Rathcoyle NS by Rose and Hugh Byrne. Kathleen won a scholarship to the Presentation Convent secondary school in Ballingarry, Co Tipperary, where she made some lifelong friends, including Sr Theophane (Maise Doyle). She took up a substitute teaching position in Donard, where Fr Willie Walshe SPS was among her pupils. Kathleen then started to work in Dublin in the post office. Her true calling was teaching and Kathleen went to a teacher training college in England.

Kathleen felt called to serve others through religious life and joined the Columban Sisters for a number of years. She was sent to the United States of America and taught there. On her return to Ireland, she pursued a career in teaching at the Curragh, Coolock and finally in Newpark Comprehensive School. This school was at the forefront of educational development in Ireland and its philosophy of educating the whole person was something Kathleen endorsed totally and which she brought beyond the school gate. Kathleen was a great admirer of James Doyle, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin from 1819 to 1834 and known as JKL. Bishop Doyle believed passionately in education for all the citizens of the country and was a role model for Kathleen during her teaching career.

Anybody who knew Kathleen realised that she had a deep faith. Kathleen’s deep faith was the driving force behind her life; it motivated and coloured all that she did. It served as the beacon that guided every day of her life. It was from her parents, her family and her local community that she received this deep and lively faith. The Mass had a central importance in her life. Her local church at Killamoat had a very special place in her affections. Attending Mass at Killamoat brought her great joy and fulfilment.

Kathleen remained firm friends with many nuns and priests over her lifetime and supported them in their religious endeavours and charitable works. It was in her visiting, however, that Kathleen will be remembered by many, welcoming new people to the community, visiting the elderly or those in hospital or keeping in touch with a long line of friends that she cherished and cared for.

Kathleen supported many good causes over her lifetime. Her neighbours in St Patrick’s Missionary Society benefited greatly from her generosity. However, her greatest achievement was in raising over £200,000 for famine relief in Africa with Self-Help in 1984. She was involved in Muintir na Tíre, the historical societies of West Wicklow, Carlow and Kildare and many parish and community committees and causes. She particularly supported Kiltegan Camogie Club and always enjoyed her nieces’ success. She was feminist in her advocacy of the role of women in society and her readiness to lead.

Kathleen travelled widely. She lived for many years in the United States. She also visited South America, Australia, Philippines and walked in many countries in Europe, although when all was said and done her heart was always in Killamoat and in Rathdangan. She had a great love of the people from her native place and she never tired of visiting its exiles while on her travels.

Kathleen died peacefully on 12 May in the Silver Stream Nursing Home, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow. Her funeral Mass was celebrated in St Paul’s Oratory, Baltinglass by Fr Terence McGovern, PP, Hacketstown. The Mass was live-streamed. Members of Kiltegan Camogie Club formed a guard of honour as her funeral cortège passed through the village. It also passed through the grounds of St Patrick’s Missionary Society, High Park, where the priests and staff formed a guard of honour. Kathleen was buried in Cranerin Cemetery after a short liturgy in her beloved St Mary’s Church, Killamoat. She is predeceased by her sisters Brigid (Brophy) and Marian and by her brothers PJ and Cathal. She is survived by her sister Ann (O’Toole), by her brother Peadar, by her sisters-in-law Elizabeth Cullen and Fatima Cullen, by her brother-in-law Jim O’Toole, by her eight nieces and seven nephews, to whom she was very close, and a by very wide circle of neighbours and friends.