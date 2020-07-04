Patients Association criticises €250 charge for Covid-19 test

Criticism has been aimed at private insurers and hospitals after it emerged that patients are paying up to €250 for a Covid-19 test ahead of any treatment.

The money is coming directly from people’s own pockets as only one of Ireland’s three major insurers is covering the bill.

The Irish Patients Association (IPA) has hit out at the discovery saying sick people should never be used as a negotiation tool between companies.

IPA Spokesman, Stephen McMahon says the excuse that costs have gone up due to PPE and testing is a weak one.

“We need to see transparency and where these costs are coming from for the tests “Every industry in the country is attracting additional costs to protect their customers from getting Covid-19 and they have them kept as customers.

“Obviously in healthcare you want to be able to treat patients when they need it.”

Mr McMahon said that he cannot understand why there are two different charges for the test depending on whether you are an inpatient or an outpatient.

“We have some feedback from people who are using these tests that they are as low as €20 to actually pay for them versus €250 so there is a huge price differential here.”