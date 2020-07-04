  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Rare beaked whale trapped in Wicklow Harbour not expected to survive

Rare beaked whale trapped in Wicklow Harbour not expected to survive

Saturday, July 04, 2020

A rare beaked whale has been filmed trapped in Wicklow Harbour.

Videos on social media show male Sowerby near the pier.

The species is not known for visiting the coastline often and prefer deeper waters away from land.

Members of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) are attending to check on the animal.

The group said that deep-diving beaked whales are particularly sensitive to acoustic trauma.

The whale is not expected to survive and euthanasia is being considered if a vet can be found who would be willing to attempt it.

The IWDG is asking people to keep their distance to avoid causing the animal further stress and to remember to maintain social distance as well.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Covid-19: One person has died and 11 new cases confirmed

Saturday, 04/07/20 - 5:50pm

Five arrested after ‘violent disorder’ incidents in Co Westmeath

Saturday, 04/07/20 - 2:50pm

UUP call for ‘independent inquiry’ to investigate coronavirus guideline breaches at Bobby Storey funeral

Saturday, 04/07/20 - 12:30pm