Restaurants face an uphill battle to survive

By Michael Godfrey

UNLIKE when the retail sector reopened – when I didn’t rush out to get to the shops – no sooner was the announcement made that all restaurants could open on Monday 29 June, than I was on the phone making a booking.

To be honest, it had nothing to do with what would be served up on the plate. I am extremely lucky in that I can get far superior food at home to most restaurants in Ireland. That is not a boast, it is a fact; ask anyone who has had the pleasure of eating at my table. And it has nothing to do with me.

But after more than 100 days when it was practically impossible to get anything more than a sandwich, and a bad one at that, isn’t it nice to think that we can go out and socialise again.

To me, that is half of the experience. I have had a number of takeaways over the last few months but, to be honest, none of them travelled really well. By that I mean the food had become a little limp by the time it got to the table, and as well as that, the whole experience was over in a matter of minutes.

I don’t know about this business of limiting your time to an hour-and-a-half, or as some have said ‘over 100 minutes’. There is still confusion over that and also the two- versus one-metre social distancing requirement.

Whenever I’m out for dinner, either with my wife or with friends, I have to be honest and say I’d be hard pressed to get to the tea or coffee within that timeframe.

By the time we catch up on gossip, have the bit of banter, oh and actually eat the food, we have more than used up a 90-minute allocation. Apart from the need to make a booking and plan an outing in advance, I can see that whole time-limit thing causing huge problems for proprietors.

On the one hand they will be anxious for everyone to have an enjoyable experience, but they will also be mindful of paying attention to the new rules surrounding their businesses.

The last thing any of them will want is to have gardaí object to the renewal of their bar licence – I say that because most of the places I frequent actually have such a licence.

To be fair to the gardaí, they have shown an awful lot of discretion over the past four months and I’m sure the last thing they want is to become a killjoy for anyone.

At the same time, their superiors will be coming under pressure from the health authorities to ensure social distancing is maintained, especially if there is a spike in the number of positive tests for Covid-19.

But with all the best will in the world, eating out will be a whole new experience for us. The same numbers simply will not be allowed, which will put restaurateurs and publicans under extreme pressure to make their businesses viable.

That could lead to the temptation to increase prices simply to cover static overheads. One way to remedy that problem would be reintroduce the removal of VAT on food. That was particularly successful in giving that industry a welcome shot in the arm a few years ago.

Unfortunately, that stimulus was clawed back in recent times, much to the annoyance of the industry. It had proven its worth and had given the industry a welcome boost. Perhaps if our new minister for tourism Catherine Martin can remove it as one of her first acts, that would be a good start.