Robert Duffy : businessman, writer and activist who dearly loved his family

By Charlie Keegan

THE sudden death at his home on Sunday 7 June of Robert Duffy, Woodside, Hacketstown, Co Carlow – businessman, writer, community activist and devoted family man – caused widespread shock and sincere regret along the Carlow/Wicklow border area. Robert was in good form, having no health issues in the days and months leading up to his untimely passing.

Born on 24 May 1957, he was son of the late John and Marie (née Pierce) Duffy and one of a family of six children. He was predeceased by younger sister Avril, who died in October 1997 at the age of 33.

The Duffy name is synonymous with the commercial life of Hacketstown. John Duffy, Robert’s grandfather, known affectionately as ‘The Boss’, took over the running of Pat Cullen’s grocery shop from his uncle Pat Cullen in 1914. Duffy’s of Hacketstown went on to become the economic mainstay and major employer in the area for decades. Robert’s father John was head of Duffy’s Hardware and Duffy’s Steelyard Ltd, being assisted by Robert in the running of the business, with Robert taking charge after his father’s retirement before closing the enterprise during the economic crisis in 2010.

Robert Duffy was author of several children’s quiz books, the first of which was published in 1988. He also penned books of short stories, his most recent being titled Jack in the Box, which he published in 2008. He held a deep interest in local history and in 1998 wrote a history of Hacketstown in 1798 to coincide with the bicentenary of the 1798 rebellion.

Robert was a facilitator for writing groups in Tinahely and for the Involvement Centre in Carlow. The Involvement Centre group published a book of their writings in 2017, titled The write way forward. Tinahely writing group will have their own book published later this year. Robert was the driving force behind both of these.

He battled depression and worked hard to dispel the stigma of mental illness and gave talks on the subject to pupils in local schools, giving help and support to many in the community. Robert was involved with the Grow organisation in Carlow, which deals with subjects such as bereavement, mental health recovery and bullying.

Robert was an individual who gave of himself selflessly in his commitment to helping others.

In August 1982, Robert married Audrey Rothwell from Ballinasloe, Co Galway in Audrey’s local Church of St Michael’s. They went on to have three children – a daughter and two sons.

In a eulogy to his dad at Robert’s private funeral Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown on Thursday 11 June, son Richard said that his mother Audrey waked Robert in the suit he wore to his (Richard’s) wedding last year. In the jacket pocket she found two copies of the speech Robert made that day.

“We left one of those in his pocket. The other copy I have here and I’m going to read a part of it for you.”

Robert had stated: “We love our children and we love our children’s children. I’ll say to you, Alannah (granddaughter), that I love you. I say to you, Fiadh (granddaughter), that I love you. I admit you can drive me mad sometimes, but that runs in the family.”

Richard continued: “It does run in the family. We do drive each other mad. In all kinds of wonderful ways. Not least of all by the sense of humour that we all share. The sense of humour that we got from Dad.”

He went on to refer to his dad’s morbid and annoying sense of humour. “So annoying that we would frequently ask Mam ‘why do you put up with him?’ She never had an answer. She never needed one either, because we all loved him. Because he was kind, honest, and patient. So very patient. A few weeks ago, Alannah was in trouble for some bedtime misbehaviour. I gave out to her and she got upset. Mam tried to talk her down, but she wouldn’t listen. I went back to talk to her, but Dad got in ahead of me. He talked to her, he calmed her.”

This was an example of the patience with which he always treated his own children. “Watching him talk to Alannah like that brought back floods of memories of how he talked to myself, to Eimer and to Kevin, when we were kids. Love and patience.

“His love and his patience were for everyone. For the last few months he went out of his way to reach out to people whenever he could, making phone calls and even wrapping his head around Zoom ‒ reaching out to give people his love.

“He loved that Daragh and Naoise (grandchildren) lived so close, giving him so much opportunity to bond with them and show them his love. When he reached out to people over the last few months, one of the things he talked about most was how much he appreciated that Alannah and Fiadh have been staying with him during lockdown. That he was getting that extra time to bond with them, too. He loved his grandkids. He loved his family.”

In a Facebook post, daughter Eimer said Robert drove her mad when he put ‘I love U’ notes in her school sandwiches. He did it because he meant it and continued to do it because her reaction was funny.

‘My daddy lifted me up when I needed him to. And I tried to do the same for him. We were friends. We understood each other. He was wickedly funny with a dark sense of humour that runs through our family and we’d have several memories of jokes we wouldn’t get away with anywhere else.

‘He was a collector. He loved cribs, had about 40 of them from all over the world. It could be hit or miss buying him one as a gift, but I chanced it last Christmas and he loved it.

‘As a writer he wrote about normal people and lives in ways that drew you in and made you care about these characters. These stories were half-based in reality, half-sprung from his imagination.

‘Robert,’ Eimer posted, ‘was a photographer. We have photos of him, of course, but mostly he was behind the camera. He loved documenting us, our lives, his life as a husband and daddy. His favourite picture of all time is a very ordinary scene: his wife bathing their youngest in a baby bath on the kitchen table, while his older two sat at the other side of the table, squeaky clean in jammies and dressing gowns.

‘That was |Daddy’s joy. The power of and the love in the ordinary. He travelled to beautiful places and enjoyed gorgeous architecture and scenery and his favourite photo was of his wife and children in normal everyday life. We recreated that photo for his 60th birthday and his squeal of laughter was the best sound I’ve ever heard.’

Eimer stated if she ever had a question, she’d ask Robert. ‘It extended to telling my own children that they’d have to ask Grandad. He was full of knowledge and information. He was brilliant at geography, could name almost any cityscape you tried to test him with. He understood engineering and architecture, design, geology. And he could explain anything.

‘He was not perfect and never pretended to be. He was flawed and human and funny and loving and weird and sometimes an eejit, all at the same time.

‘He was my daddy and he was my friend.’

Fr Terence McGovern, PP, Hacketstown celebrated Robert’s private funeral Mass in the local St Brigid’s Church, assisted by Fr Seamus Whitney from St Patrick’s, Kiltegan, a family friend.

Robert was laid to rest in Hacketstown Cemetery following Mass, with Fr McGovern reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Robert is mourned by his wife Audrey, daughter Eimer D Foley (Tullow), sons Richard (Artane, Dublin) and Kevin (Vancouver, Canada), brothers John (Tullow) and Michael (Cork), sisters Paula Duffy (Smyth, Dublin) and Yvonne Duffy (Dublin), son-in-law Adrian, daughter-in-law Sinéad, brother-in-law Vincent, sisters-in-law Ann and Maureen, uncle, aunts, grandchildren Alannah, Daragh, Naoise and Fiadh, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his circle of friends.

I am

I often feel my life is like a cork floating on an ocean, bobbing along, heading everywhere and nowhere; no impact felt anywhere except upon the cork. This cork skims the surface of a hundred million acres of exciting shining sea, absorbing some of the top millimetres but disengaged from the six thousand fathoms below. An unfocussed beacon who blips brilliantly when safely shuttered to a pub-quiz stool.

And yet – I am.

A darkness always there, sometimes masked by explosions of creativity, industry and mirth. A silent sometimes festering cloud, shackled to a Canute past that my parents wouldn’t change.

And yet – I am.

A random pattern of genetic markers hewn from a bigger ether too huge to fathom. A random universe defined by a regiment of random numbers, lined up by an unlikely being who was created by man to pretend there is order to it all.

And yet – I am.

A spirit freed from time, sometimes; a spirit loved for who he is. Spirits connecting this way and what. A conquering softness, merging, mingling. Loving you, loving her, loving them, loving all; and sometimes loving me. Iris lined windows revealing and reflecting the magic of it all.

Of course – I am.

In loving celebration of Alannah, Daragh, Naoise and Fiadh.